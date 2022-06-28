Kim Kardashian reveals her secret

The star has a very busy schedule. Kim Kardashian is a reality TV star, the founder of the cosmetics brand KKW Beauty and the Skims brand, and the mother of four children.

But when Kim manages to act in shows, run a business, raise heirs, do not forget about her personal life and herself?

The star answered this question in the publication People, telling how important it is in the frantic pace of life to find time only for yourself. If Kim has a free minute, she spends it alone. This is her way of "energizing."

"I get up at 5:30 and work out from 6 to 7. This is the only time when I can get ready for the day. I love this time. I can go outside, work out and just breathe; it's an hour by myself.

That's my 60 minutes of nothing to do, no phone calls. Children get up at 7:05, have breakfast, get ready, and I take everyone to school.

On the way home, I listen to the music I want to listen to, which is also good for my mental health," said Kim.

"Someone always needs me. Even if they give me a massage, one of the children will lie on the bed next to me. Of course, I get tired of it.

Sometimes I can just go to my room, lock myself up and ask myself not to be disturbed for 20 minutes. But chaos is also beauty," added the star.

The 41-year-old star also says that she gets up well before her children so that they can train their bodies in peace.

And even if she never manages to spend 20 minutes alone in her room, Kim Kardashian admits that she loves her children more and the chaos that sometimes brings into her daily life.