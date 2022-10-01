Kim Kardashian Remembers Her Father Robert Kardashian On The Anniversary Of His Death

The Kardashians are one of the most popular families on the planet, but one member of the family that the world never got to be familiar with is Robert Kardashian , the father of the Kardashians and Kris Jenner's first husband. Robert Kardashian passed away in September of 2003 at the age of 59 due to esophageal cancer.

Every year, on the 30th of September, the anniversary of his death, Kim Kardashian honors her late father and this year was no different. This year marks the 19th anniversary of Robert's death and Kim took to her social media to post a heartwarming tribute to her father and shared her memories of him.

Firstly, Kim shared an image which showed a handwritten note from her dad informing her that he had gone to a birthday party but he had his pager with him incase she wanted to reach out to him. Kim captioned the image, "19 years ago my daddy passed away. I miss coming home to these notes that I could hardly read w his left handwriting. I love you so much dad, I can always feel you."

Next, Kim shared 2 different cards that she herself gave to her father. Kim says her dad always kept any card she gave him. One of the cards was a fathers day card in which a young Kim had written an adorable note which read as follows:

"Dad- I just want you to know how much I appreciate everything you do for me. I love working for you! I love you and happy fathers day."

Kim also shared 2 old videos, one of which shows Kim herself along with Kourtney and Khloe all squeezing in for a hug with Robert and the other showed Robert Skiing down a mountain alongside which Kim wrote the caption, "We skied every Thanksgiving. Best memories ever! And the reason I love skiing today, especially with my kids."

Fans found it heartwarming to see Kim reminiscing her late father after so many years.