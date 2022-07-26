Kim Kardashian Received A Gift From Beyonce

Kim Kardashian 's fans are well aware of how terrible their connection with Beyoncé used to be. Although there were allegations that the performer hates Kanye West's ex-wife, it turned out that with time, the two people were able to communicate.

This was made public after Kim shared a brand-new video on social media. The celebrity displays a wide variety of things from the Adidas and Beyoncé brand, Ivy Park on it.

Kardashian praised the Grammy winner for the present while promoting the celebrity's newest clothing line.

Naturally, this announcement brought great joy to a lot of followers, as Page Six insiders from the celebrity world had previously claimed that there was no chance for superstars to have normal relationships: "Beyoncé never liked Kim. She makes an effort to keep her disapproval hidden.

Bee tries to finish the tense conversation as they cross paths. Their exchanges are awkward pauses after awkward pauses.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z unintentionally skipped Kanye and Kim's wedding in 2014, it should be noted. Rumors circulated that the rapper was West's best man, but his chosen one adamantly refused to attend one of the most boisterous weddings of the period.

In a previous post, The fight between the two most powerful families in the music business has been going on for more than a year.

Formerly close friends Kanye West and Jay Z had a falling out when Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian was robbed in Paris.

After that, Beyoncé and Jay Z stopped going to see friends, and they later explained that this was because they did not like how North, the daughter of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star Kris Jenner, affected their daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

And if Jay Z and Kanye utilize their music to convey their emotions, Kim and Bey think that social media is the best tool available now for gaining influence.