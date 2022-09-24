Kim Kardashian Purchases New Malibu Estate

This month, the SKIMS creator, who is now 41 years old, completed the acquisition, and an insider told PEOPLE about her intentions for the Malibu property. The home in Malibu is nothing more than an ordinary beach house. But, according to what they heard, she does not intend to sell her house in Hidden Hills.

Kanye's house is extremely close [to the Hidden Hills estate], and this is another opportunity for her to have her autonomy, so she decided to buy it, according to a second person who was briefed on her reasoning for the purchase. As a result, West acquired a property in 2021 situated directly across the street from Kardashian's main home.

Kardashian and her ex-husband reportedly purchased the Hidden Hills estate for twenty dollars in 2014; however, due to extensive renovations, Kris Jenner stated in 2018 that the property is now worth sixty million dollars. Kardashian and her husband, Kris, live there with their four children, North, 9, Saint, 612, and Chicago, 412. Psalm, their youngest, was born there.

Kardashian and West collaborated with the architect Axel Vervoordt to design a one-of-a-kind all-white interior for the property. As a result, the house has an exceptionally austere style that is frequently compared to the aesthetic of a monastery or museum. Unfortunately, before the family could move into the house in 2017, the property renovations took three years to complete.

When West bought the house across the street for $4.5 million, he said that one of the reasons he did so was to spend more time with his girlfriend and their children.

Getting a routine in place and seeing my children both bring me comfort. During a conversation with Jason Lee for Hollywood Unlocked, West said that this was the primary reason why he was ever able to purchase the home. However, it was spun as though there was something inherently flawed because I was obtaining a house close to my children.