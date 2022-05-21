Kim Kardashian posed in a bikini for the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. Kim Kardashian again appeared on the cover of a glossy magazine: this time, the celebrity graced the world-famous Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition.

The 41-year-old reality star and ex-wife of Kanye West posed for the magazine in a bikini from her own brand SKIMS. The swimsuit is part of the new collection of the brand, presented by Kardashian in March. The photo session took place in the Dominican Republic: famous photographer Greg Swales, who also regularly works with Kylie Jenner, went on an exciting journey with Kim. Especially for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, Kardashian showed a series of images inspired by motocross. Therefore, she appears before readers with a motorcycle helmet on her head.

But not without beach shots, in which Kim poses in a white bikini on the Caribbean coast. The star skillfully combines images from the new SKIMS collection with Balenciaga leather trousers and Fox racing gloves. In one of the photos, Kim appeared in a T-shirt that read "My lawyer can beat your lawyer" - a reference to the education of Kardashian, who successfully passed the law exam a few months ago. By the way, designer Demna Gvasalia chose stylish bows for a photoset in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. The creative director of Balenciaga says that he created images for the star of the shoot that she could easily wear in everyday life.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit also featured a letter that Kim wrote to herself in the past. Kardashian admitted that she had previously reacted painfully to criticism, but there was no person next to her who would teach her to calmly treat negative statements addressed to her. "It's easy to advise just not reacting to the hate, but it's impossible to deal with it until the "switch" clicks in your head and negative statements simply stop bothering you," the celebrity writes.