Kim Kardashian Pleased With A Beach Photo Shoot With Children During A Summer Holiday

Even in the busiest work schedule, it is worth taking time to relax and spend more time with your loved ones.

On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian took to social media to share a series of snaps from a beach photoshoot she had with her kids while on vacation in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

The happy mother of 9-year-old North, 6-year-old Saint, 4-year-old Chicago, and 3-year-old Psalm allowed her skin to take a break from heavy stage make-up, leaving only a black bikini out of her clothes.

"Life," the star signed the pictures shortly and concisely. In one photo, Psalm and Chicago were sitting on their mom's lap, with Saint sticking out his tongue.

A close-knit family almost made the perfect shot, but Psalm decided to fight the ocean wave. In addition, fans got a great opportunity to look behind the scenes of the photo shoot, where the children fell on the sand with a smile, and the eldest daughter, North, completely gave a ride to her thinner mother on her back.

A truly tender and sincere photo shoot ended with pictures against the backdrop of a picturesque sunset, which lit up everything around with crimson lights. In the last two photos, the family - dressed in black swimsuits - were walking in the water at sunset and posing for a dream picture.

Khloe's 4-year-old daughter, True, also tagged along - as well as 35-year-old Rob Kardashian and daughter Dream, 5.

The three siblings share an inside view of the luxurious holidays.

Naturally, in some of the pictures, Kim could not resist and show everyone her signature gesture with a peace sign. I am glad that the icon of modern style is not afraid to be real and more and more often devotes time to herself.