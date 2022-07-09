Kim Kardashian pairs lime with khaki at Paris Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian officially marked her arrival in Paris for fashion week. As usual, we expected unique and bright images from the modern style icon during her trip to the most fashionable event of the season. We can safely say that the TV star again did not disappoint us!

In the company of her eldest daughter North, the founder of SKIMS relied on a bright and very juicy shade. From now on, lime green will be in trend, combined with camouflage; it looks incredibly stylish.

Kim again emphasized her prominent hips with tight leggings, smoothly turning into over-the-knee boots, and complemented the look with a laconic printed T-shirt. The final piece is the Kardashian's favorite Balenciaga Le Cagole bag in silver.

As for North, she chose a deep blue bomber jacket and an equally cute black handbag from Demna Gvasalia. The love of the famous clan for Balenciaga is inherited, and the daughter is happy to adopt the taste of her star parents.

In a previous post, One of the flagships in the world of modern fashion decided to break the black and white aesthetic and add some color to its new advertising campaign.

Starting on April 7, Demna marked a new era of his collaboration with the participation of world celebrities. Every day, the Georgian designer will delight fans with thematic videos, portraits, or random photos in which his followers are captured in the brand's items.

Steph Mitchell, a native of Australia and Brooklyn, has photographed the Balenciaga muses and has appeared in publications such as iD, British Vogue, Mastermind, Replica, T Magazine, and M le Monde, is responsible for the shots.

Just a day ago, Kim Kardashian appeared before an audience of millions in a red Political Campaign Shrunk Zip-Up Hoodie, pink spandex leggings, smoothly turning into over-the-knee boots.

Advertisement

In addition, she carried a light pink leather Le Cagole XS Shoulder Bag with deliberately aged silver hardware. As a social media star, Kim allegedly shoots her latest fashion look in the mirror, but now you know who is behind the unusual photos.