Kim Kardashian On The Beach Outraged Fans Pictures With Her Eldest Daughter North West

41-year-old Kim Kardashian caused a wave of dissatisfaction with the followers of new pictures with her eldest daughter. The American star climbed on the back of 9-year-old North West .

The ex-wife of Kanye West released footage with four children. Kim posed both for joint photos with North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm and for individual photos with her eldest daughter.

Most of the fans were touched by the touching footage of the Kardashian-West family, but there were haters who did not like the behavior of the mother of the children.

In one of the pictures, Kim climbed onto North's back and posed while sitting on her. The 9-year-old girl stooped under the weight of her mother, but she managed to lift her up.

Despite the fact that the shots were taken quickly and Kim sat on top of her daughter for less than a minute, detractors attacked the star of the reality show "Kardashian Family." Fans are sure that Kylie Jenner's older sister should not have used the child for the sake of good photos.

"I don't care how strong her daughter is. North may develop a hernia from carrying her mother", "It's so stupid to sit on the back of a 9-year-old", "Kim made her daughter ruin her back for a few photos," "Stop using children for another successful frame.

You are crazy", "Her body grows and develops. Is it really incomprehensible that it was not worth it to load it so? Maybe she also carries suitcases? Users are angry.

Fans who did not see anything terrible in the pictures stood up to Kim's defense. "My child is ten years old, and he loves to carry me in his arms," "Children love to show their strength .

At this age, they dream of being adults", "Every child goes through this," "Look at the face of North! She's having fun!" fans supported.