Kim Kardashian New Concrete Home Accessory Collection Is The Epitome Of Sleek Simplicity

A press statement states that the collection's five home accessory items are meant to combine aesthetics and practicality to make the home a peaceful, clutter-free haven. All the items were crafted by hand, ranging from a vanity tray to a canister to a trash basket, all the way down to the tissue box and the garbage basket.

In addition, the stone effect gives each piece in the collection a distinctive feel and a developing, elaborate patina, all of which will be available on October 6.

The packaging for my skincare line, SKKN BY KIM, was inspired by concrete sculpture and natural stone in its many colors, the 41-year-old star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians revealed in a press release. I wanted to round out my skincare line with a selection of home accessories that would showcase my wares and provide a sleek, contemporary style to any space.

She said that her inspiration for the collection came from the "monochrome interior design features" of her much-publicized $60 million Hidden Hills, California, estate, which was created by her ex Kanye West and Belgian architect Axel Vervoordt.

The mother of four explained to Architectural Digest on Wednesday that she chose the materials and colors to create a soothing atmosphere.

She informed the media that she felt more at ease in her surroundings because of the concrete and monochrome decor. When I return home from the chaos of the outside world, the simplicity of my space helps me relax.

She said that minimalism was still something she placed a high value on in her own home. I've given my children free rein to use whatever bright colors they choose in their bedrooms, but I prefer a more muted aesthetic in the common areas of the house.