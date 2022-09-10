Kim Kardashian Is Downsizing Their Real Estate Holdings And Has Just Relisted A Brutalist Calabasas Condo For $3.5 Million

The Kardashians star, 41, has listed her architectural style three-bedroom, four-bathroom condo in Calabasas, Calif., once again for $3.5 million, PEOPLE can verify. This comes almost three years after the property was previously listed. Dirt broke the news of the Compass listing early.

The 2,260-square-foot apartment, which was built in 2016, has a chef's kitchen with high-end appliances and a semi-private elevator that provides direct access to the suite via a private foyer.

The three en-suite bedrooms each have an adjacent enclosed outdoor living area, and the main bedroom includes a luxurious bathroom with modern fixtures and bespoke vanities.

Pictures from the first 2019 posting, also with Compass, can be found here. They demonstrate how interior designer Vincent Van Duysen decorated the house with soothingly neutral colors, European Oak flooring everywhere, and handcrafted plaster walls, ceilings, and cabinetry. The custom-made furniture, curtains, chandeliers, and lighting fixtures were also created by Van Duysen.

The minimalist mansion Kardashian once shared in Hidden Hills with her ex-husband Kanye West, with whom she has four children: North, nine; Saint, six, and three-year-old Psalm, is evocative of the basic decor of the condo. The house, which was designed by West and Belgian architect Axel Vervoordt, has a very minimalist aesthetic that is frequently compared to a monastery or museum.

For Kardashian's birthday, West, 45, commissioned Van Duysen to redecorate the condo, which had previously been decorated in a Mediterranean style.

Kardashian publicly confirmed to Vogue that her mother, Kris Jenner, 66, pushed her to purchase the property after she, her mother, Mary Jo, and her best friend Cici Bussey, a relative of her late ex-husband Robert Kardashian, purchased another apartment in the same building for themselves.

Kardashian has utilized the condo since purchasing it in 2017 for $1.6 million as an office to display her SKIMS and KKW Beauty goods. She initially gave a glimpse of a much bigger workspace for her new SKKN by KIM brand to her followers.