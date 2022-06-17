Kim Kardashian damaged Marilyn Monroe's 'naked' dress at the Met Gala 2022

Give a girl the right shoes, and she can conquer the world. Give her the wrong dress, and she will piss off millions of fans.

Kim Kardashian made waves at the 2022 Met Gala when she walked the museum's red carpet in Marilyn Monore's iconic 1962 nude dress.

For this special occasion, the TV star even dropped 7 kilos and later changed into a replica of the same dress as she couldn't move freely in the original outfit.

"I have a lot of respect for the dress and what it represents to American history. I would never want to sit in it, eat it, or put it at risk of any kind of damage, and I won't put on body makeup like I usually do," she told Vogue before the party.

However, it seems that even a banal posing for photos on the red carpet could cause serious damage to the "most expensive dress in the world."

On Monday, Pop Culture published photos of the outfit, allegedly taken before and after Kardashian wore it to the annual ball.

In one of the shots, traces of stretched fabric and missing crystals can be seen, especially in the zipper area on the back of the dress.

Of course, Internet users were very outraged by this situation because of Kim Kardashian 's desire to show off, and the treasure of the Hollywood wardrobe was damaged.

"Kim shouldn't have worn that dress at all. I mean, yes, it's nice to pay tribute to Marilyn, but she could make a new dress and replicate it. It was an eternal and iconic artifact that was destroyed," angry commentators write

. "Let Kim destroy another historical piece of art," others incite. "Congratulations to the Met Gala for showing a real-life example of why a conservation department like the Costume Institute is needed for historically significant garments," people wrote on Twitter.