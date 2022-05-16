Kim Kardashian continues to show off her perfect figure after extreme weight loss

Once again, the reality TV star delighted fans with a photo in underwear and without photoshop.

The 41-year-old Kim Kardashian 's account has always been full of semi-nude photos. Still, lately, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been posting even more shots in her brand, Skims bikini . In a recent post, Kim poses in front of a mirror in a neon set - a crop top with sleeves and high-waisted bottoms. It is understandable that after extreme weight loss (and everything was for Marilyn Monroe 's translucent dress, embroidered with a thousand crystals, which she put on the Met Gala 2022 red carpet ), Kardashian shows off her perfect figure at every opportunity.

The businesswoman likes the way she looks now, and in every way, she tries to keep the weight off. However, with a sharp weight loss (and Kim threw off more than seven kilograms in three weeks), all the lost kilograms can return, and a couple more can be added in the shortest possible time if you do not continue to follow a strict diet.

In an interview, the star's nutritionist, Colette Heimovitz, said that her ward is predisposed to be overweight, so she has been fighting overweight for almost her entire life. But over the years of working with the star, they have developed a diet plan that helps Kardashian maintain the desired weight after losing weight. Firstly, the basis of Kim's diet is a protein in all its manifestations: eggs, cottage cheese, chicken, legumes, etc.

