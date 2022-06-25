Kim Kardashian conferred with psychologists before presenting her boyfriend to children

Kim Kardashian stated she conferred with psychotherapists before presenting her boyfriend, Pete Davidson , to the children. It is reported by People.

According to the reality TV star, she did it because she liked to make certain her new relationship was "beneficial for her whole family."

Kim Kardashian talked about her family on the Today show on June 21, where she spoke with hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie. When asked about introducing her children to boyfriend Pete Davidson, Kim explained that the decision was not an easy one.

"I definitely wanted to wait six months, and it was a marker," Kim shared.

Kim said she consulted with sister Kourtney Kardashian, who "went through it all," and then talked to several therapists about the subject before introducing Davidson to the children.

Kim Kardashian has been dating Pete Davidson since October 2021. Their romance began after they shared an on-screen kiss during Kim's debut as a Saturday Night Live host.

The reality star continues co-parenting with ex-husband Kanye West, who filed for divorce in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage.

Weeks later, she was spotted with a group of friends at Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park, California, for the theme park's annual Halloween party, which included Pete, her sister Kourtney and now husband, Travis Barker.

Pete and Kim reportedly enjoyed a private rooftop dinner in Campania in Staten Island in November, followed by a group out at Club Zero Bond the next night. Kim filed for divorce from her 45-year-old estranged husband Kenny in February 2021, after seven years of marriage.

In March, an LA judge declared Kim legally single because he was in custody. She originally filed for divorce in February 2021.

Earlier this year, Kanye cast a shadow over her stomach and lower body through her social media as well as her music.