Kim Kardashian Claims That Thanks To Kanye West, She Has Gained New Respect In The Elite

Kim Kardashian is being transparent about how her marriage to Kanye West affected her top spot. The 41-year-old creator of SKIMS recounted the time she realized she had entered high society while interviewing with Interview editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg for the magazine's September 2022 American Dream edition.

Kardashian stated, "I believe that certainly got a large number of individuals to have a new level of reverence when I was with Kanye, and he was presenting me to a number of individuals.

The former couple started dating in 2012 and got hitched in 2014 before Kardashian filed for separation. North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, are their four joint children.

Not just her relationship with 45-year-old West has earned Kardashian new appreciation, according to her.

Additionally, I've noticed that people admire me more now that I'm attending law school, doing what I want, and being my own person. The addition of the star added levels.

Additionally, during her conversation with Interview, Kim Kardashian was complimentary of her recently ended relationship with Pete Davidson. Davidson remarked, "He's a hottie," when Ottenberg made a BDE joke and mentioned Davidson as a potential Interview cover star.

He is genuinely such a lovely person that they no longer manufacture people like him, she said. I'm eager to see what he has in store.

In a comedy on her SNL hosting debut in October last year, Kardashian and Davidson shared their first smooch. The following month, when they were seen arm in arm on a rollercoaster ride at Knott's Berry Farm, their relationship was publicized. Then, in February, Davidson called Kardashian his girlfriend and openly acknowledged their romance to PEOPLE.

According to a source who spoke to PEOPLE, Davidson and Kardashian called it quits in August after dating for nine months. Their hectic schedule was a factor in their separation.