Kim Kardashian appeared in front of fans in a dressing gown and without makeup

Kim Kardashian appeared in front of fans without makeup and in a terry-cloth robe as she let in the cameras of the Kardashian reality show for an early morning shoot.

In this form, as part of the show, she appeared before her sister, Khloe Kardashian , and her partner Tristan Thompson when they came to her in the morning to do fitness - since their house is not completed, they do not yet have their own gym. In the morning scene, Kim joins Chloe and Tristan at the gym.

This scene is a rare moment when Kim Kardashian appears in the frame without an elaborate image. Previously, fans of the show have seen her without makeup only once - in an episode called "It's a life or death situation."

The reality star has been seen shedding tears while talking to Brendan Bernard, who was hanged in December 2020. Kim revealed that she was the last person he spoke to.

She also saw makeup free later in the episode, apparently with wet hair coming out of the shower as she walks into the office the day she finds out if she has helped another prisoner. Hard work - Julius Jones - Executed or pardoned.

In an interview with CNN's Van Jones, she appears to have her wet hair in a black button-down top and black pants, although she has seen her hair done with the entire team soon after.

The episode begins where last week's episode was dropped - at the home of Kris Jenner when Kendall Jenner came out after an argument with Scott Disick, who was angry that he had invited her to his birthday party.

