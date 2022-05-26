Kim Kardashian appeared in a black dress at the wedding of her older sister, Kourtney.

This Sunday, Kourtney Kardashian finally said goodbye to her single position in the circle of the famous clan. Dolce & Gabbana was responsible for organizing and dressing the stylish celebration of the 43-year-old bride and 46-year-old Travis Barker in picturesque Portofino. Who, if not a fashion house with a rich history, could realize all the ideas of a couple in sunny Italy? The Kardashian family, with their characteristic enterprise, turned the wedding into a business event, so the brand fully sponsored the event.

Of course, in addition to the newly-married spouses, honored guests of the ceremony also dressed in their bold outfits. Particular attention was riveted on the mother, manager Kris Jenner, and her chic daughters, who have long earned the right to be called "modern style icons. The beauties decided to work out the contract in full, so the fans managed to see several of their fashionable reincarnations at once.

Looking at the gothic image of the platinum blonde Kim Kardashian. It's hard to believe that the TV star with Armenian roots has nothing to do with the Mediterranean state. Sicilian lace accentuated her hourglass figure, while the closed silhouette gave a characteristic touch of mystery. A massive choker in the form of a cross was a great addition to the outfit, and the founder of SKIMS seemed to have stepped out of the canvases of Renaissance painters. And although many people associate black dresses with the tragic fate of mafia wives, with their exit, the caring sister puts an end to the status of the elder Courtney.