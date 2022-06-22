Kim Kardashian Addresses Allegations That She Damaged The Marilyn Monroe Dress

Kim Kardashian has been under fire lately due to allegations that when the reality TV star wore the iconic "naked" Marilyn Monroe dress from 1962 at the MET GALA 2022, she caused significant damage to the dress.

The dress was worn by Marilyn Monroe in 1962 as she sang Happy Birthday for the then president, John F. Kennedy. The dress is iconic for several reasons, one of them being the controversy of the affair between Marilyn Monroe and John F. Kennedy during his presidency.

The dress was later purchased by The Ripley’s Believe It or Not! museum, for the whopping price of $5 million.

When Kim K first appeared at the MET GALA, the debate had already begun about whether the reality TV star should've been allowed to wear the dress but at the news of the damage sent shock waves across social media, news channels, and other media outlets.

To clear the air, Kim spoke about the matter on the "Today" show and assured the public that no damage has been done to the dress.

Kim K stated that she collaborated with Ripley's for the dress and that the entire procedure of putting the dress on was done incredibly carefully. "There were handlers in gloves that put it on me," said the Model/Businesswoman.

Kim even said that before she entered the party she actually changed into a replica of the dress. She only had the actual dress on for a matter of minutes.

"It was such a process. I showed up to the red carpet in a robe and slippers, and I put the dress on on the bottom of the carpet, went up the stairs … I probably had it on for 3 minutes, 4 minutes."

Kim detailed that the planning for the dress began well before the red carpet event because she had to lose a significant amount of weight to fit into the dress without doing any damage to it.

"I respect [Monroe], I understand how much this dress means to American history. And with the theme [of the Met Gala] being American, I thought, ‘What’s more American than Marilyn Monroe singing happy to the President of the United States?"

The Ripley’s Believe It or Not! museum has also released a statement that no damage has been done to the dress and it continues to be displayed in the museum.