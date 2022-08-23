Kim Kardashian Acknowledges That She Has 'Always Wanted The Public To See Me For Who I Truly Am

The Kardashians' renowned family appears eager to set the record straight in the most recent trailer for season 2 of the Hulu series, which the streaming service unveiled on Monday.

Kim Kardashian, 41, claims, "I've always wanted the people to see who I truly am. The narrative surrounding my family and I has gotten out of control, and there is no correcting it, according to my sister Kendall Jenner, who is 26.

The family's 25-year-old daughters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner share a high-five in the video, and the entire clan is shown posing for a photo on the red carpet at the season 1 premiere in Los Angeles in April.

The 38-year-old Khloé Kardashian tells Kim, "We're built for this," towards the end of the 15-second teaser while the two sisters are riding in a car together.

Matriarch Kris Jenner, 66, said she's been hiding a medical concern in a season 2 teaser released last month. Kris said, laying in a hospital bed, "I can't tell my kids I'm terrified. "They already have enough issues. Mom is not a concern for them."

But Khloé said, "I don't know what's happening with you," as if she sensed something was wrong.

Kim pledged to always put her family first. No matter how wild things get, she declares, "We're always going to be family."

Keeping Up with the Kardashians, a popular reality series that debuted on E! in 2007, features the family as its primary cast member.

In September 2020, the ladies revealed that KUWTK would terminate, and three months later, in December 2020, they struck a multi-year agreement to "produce global programming" that will broadcast exclusively on Hulu in the United States and in a number of foreign countries.

June 2021 marked the end of KUWTK after 20 seasons. The series finale was followed by a two-part reunion special hosted by Andy Cohen.