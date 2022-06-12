Kim Jones may be secretly performing on a Fendi x Marc Jacobs collaboration

From the recent Adidas X Gucci collaboration to Fendi and Versace fendace collection, designers and fashion brands continue to collaborate on collaborations.

And now the network has information about a possible collaboration of Fendi x Marc Jacobs, which Kim Jones is allegedly working on.

"So, Kim Jones and Marc Jacobs are said to be working on a collaboration at Fendi," insiders say. While nothing has been confirmed at the moment, the collection is expected to be unveiled at New York Fashion Week in September for the Spring/Summer 2023 season.

Potential cooperation can be regarded as a logical continuation of a whole series of collaborations - Kim Jones generally likes to team up with colleagues in the shop.

For example, he previously worked with Donatella Versace on a co-brand line, as well as with Kim Kardashian on a collection of luxury shapewear. Meanwhile, Marc Jacobs recently unveiled an ad campaign starring Winona Ryder.

In any case, if the two talents of the fashion world come together, something new and exciting is definitely waiting for us.

In a previous post, The Skims brand is growing well, as the company has already designed lingerie, pajama, and loungewear sets for the US Women's Team.

On her personal Instagram account, Kim revealed that the cooperation initiative came from Team USA. The Olympic clothing collection was fully consistent with the minimalistic style of Skims, and the addition of Olympic symbols and the national flag was the highlight.

However, more recently, rumors appeared on the network that Kim Kardashian is ready for a new breakthrough: together with creative director Kim Jong, she will release a Fendi x Skims collaboration.

And the star finally confirmed this amazing news on her Instagram. Laconic minimalism and innovative luxury are the hallmarks of this collaboration.

Kim Kardashian personally starred in the lookbook and demonstrated lingerie, bodycon dresses, tops, leggings, and stockings in neutral shades, with the trademark of the fashion house Fendi.