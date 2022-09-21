Khloé Kardashian's Mom, Kris Jenner, Says It's Tough To See Her Daughter In Pain

Khloé Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner , have broken their silence on the controversy surrounding the birth of her second child with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Hulu released a teaser video for season 2 of The Kardashians on Tuesday, in which Jenner talks about seeing her daughter, 38, struggle as Kardashian talks about the news that she and Thompson are expecting another child.

A clip of the Good American co-founder said, "There is something that I'm ready to talk about," emerged online. A new member of our family is on the way thanks to Tristan and I. In reality, it's a very unique experience even though this is the time of your life when you should be feeling the most excitement.

Jenner, 66, expressed her distress in a confessional video by saying that seeing Khloé in anguish is difficult. At the end of the video, Kardashian said, "This has been a rough moment in my life, but it's the beginning of something good, happy, and beautiful."

Kardashian, 30, and Thompson, 31, have been together since 2016 and are parents to 1-year-old True Thompson. In June of 2021, they had a falling out but reconciled. This past January, Kardashian officially canceled her engagement to the NBA player.

In the same month, Thompson posted on his Instagram Story, "I take full responsibility for my acts," confirming he had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. Now that we know who the father is, we can raise our son together without any tension.

I want to openly and personally apologize to everyone I've offended or disappointed during this journey, he continued. Thompson also mentioned his then-girlfriend Kardashian in his message, confirming Nichols's claim that the couple's child was conceived when they were together.

Khloé wrote, you don't deserve this. You are not worthy of the pain and shame I have brought upon you. You haven't deserved my treatment throughout the years, and I apologize.