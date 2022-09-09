Khloé Kardashian Reveals Adorable Moschino Baby Presents For Her Baby Son

The founder of Good American, who had a son in August with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, humbly thanked her son on social networks by sharing a very special gift.

A diaper bag, hat, and bib with a cute teddy bear print were part of a baby blue Moschino Baby gift set that Kardashian shared images of on Friday. With Love, Jeremy was written on the enclosed card's stationery.

Kardashian and Thompson also have a child together, True, who is four years old. Prince, 5, and Theo, nine months, are Thompson's children with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig and Maralee Nichols, respectively.

The Kardashians star, 38, discussed being a mom to two children last week when talking with Elle about her new Good American line, Pop Off Pink. Having two kids, Kardashian remarked, "I think it's cliche, but I adore everything, including the hard things."

The former star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians admitted that raising her kids has made her grow as a person. She also claimed that it is an honor and a pleasure to be able to mold tiny ones into truly extraordinary adults.

We need to take those responsibilities seriously, she said, particularly given how easily accessible children are now and how much information they are exposed to at such a young age. Although it's quite frightful, I take my task very seriously. I adore it a lot.

Malika Haqq, Kim Kardashian's best friend, discussed how Kardashian is feeling personally in relation to the whole Tristan issue on Carlos King's podcast, Reality with The King, last month. She's doing around as best as you could anticipate for a person in her situation, Haqq retorted.

According to Haqq, Kardashian is not the only woman to have ever faced difficulty in a relationship or shown forgiveness. However, some moments of glory are actually just supposed to be moments of glory.