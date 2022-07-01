It's no secret that all members of the Kardashian-Jenner star family resorted to the services of plastic surgeons.

But despite the guesses of Internet users, celebrities themselves often deny any intervention in their appearance and do not want to be frank about what kind of plastic they did.

Khloe Kardashian recently surprised Internet users with her honesty - recently, she began to noticeably bypass her sisters in popularity.

The girl turned to 258 million subscribers on her page and publicly thanked the plastic surgeon for her "perfect nose."

Recall that Khloe did rhinoplasty about four years ago. However, she first carefully concealed the surgical intervention's truth. Only last year, Kardashian finally admitted that a professional really did work on her appearance.

"I was very embarrassed about my nose. But after all, this part of the face is almost the first to catch the eye. I was afraid to make changes that would stay with me for the rest of my life.

But in the end, I mustered up the courage. And now I like everything," Khloe shared in a recent interview.

The television personality did not say when she had a nose operation, but Khloe gave more details about the cosmetic treatment she had been doing for years and revealed that she had a bad reaction to Botox.

She joined her famous family to celebrate her latest birthday when mother Khris Jenner hosted a boozy dinner party.

Khloe looked incredible, and she gave Margot Robbie - who is playing Barbie in a new movie - a run for her money when she showed off her tiny and toned personality in a beautiful pink latex mini dress.

Khloé continued the conversation on Twitter, where he told a fan that he got it a few weeks before his daughter True Thompson's first birthday, "Love it!" she added.