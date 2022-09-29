Khloé Kardashian Made A Joke About Being A Fat Since She Ate Kourtney Kardashian's Gummy Vitamins

Khloé Kardashian referred to herself as a "fatty" after consuming two pieces of gumball candy from a promotional gumball machine sent to her by her sister's new gummy vitamin brand, Lemme.

Oh my goodness, what is this? Khloé inquires as she pulls out a clear plastic ball containing two candies flavored like vitamins. Wait, I'm such a glutton that I devoured the entire thing. I purchased Lemme Focus, and as I already mentioned, I will be using it today.

It is unknown whether the product assisted the star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in focusing on her other responsibilities. As was to be expected, Kardashian's followers on various social media platforms began criticizing her for the remark.

According to a tweet by a fan, Khloé Kardashian has not implied that she is overweight just because she consumed two vitamin gummy bears.

Khloe Kardashian has just referred to herself as a big person for her habit of taking gummy vitamins... another tweet was sent out.

The co-founder commented on Good American when many of her followers have been expressing continual alarm over the apparent rapidity of her weight reduction.

Wow, Khloe Kardashian has lost a lot of weight! When I was so thin, people were genuinely concerned and thought I was suffering a life-threatening illness; on the other hand, when Khloe gets bone skinny, they celebrate it. Like...tweeted a supporter who had just recently seen the debut of the second season of the family's show on Hulu.

Someone else tweeted, "Omfg, Khloe Khardasian wanting to be the slim one so desperately, and now her ass is see-through wtf." When did Khloe and Kim become so thin?! Someone observed that #TheKardashians is terrifying.

Fans have attributed Khloé Kardashian's recent weight loss to her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson's most recent affair, even though the former Kocktails With Khloé star has not made any public statements about the matter.