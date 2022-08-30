Khloe Kardashian Has Spoken Up About Her Newborn Son With Tristan Thompson For The First Time And Fans Can’t Help But Feel The Love

Watching a celebrity become a new mom is a wonderful sight. However, watching a celebrity speak with joy about a second-born is even more wonderful. In a recent interview, Khloe Kardashian finally broke her silence and spoke about how it feels to be a mom of two.

Khloe shares her son with her ex-boyfriend Tristian Thompson, who was conceived through a surrogate. The two also have a daughter True Thompson who is four years old. In a recent interview, Khloe was asked how it felt to be a mom to two. Khloe mentioned that it was very typical of her to say that she loved every part of being a mom.

She also mentioned how she loved the thought of having the responsibility of shaping little humans. She said “My kids challenge me as a person, and being able to shape little people into really incredible big people is an honor and a gift. We have to take those roles seriously, especially in today’s day and age, with how much accessibility children have and the information they’re exposed to so young. It’s super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much.”

The confirmation of True’s younger brother came through a representative of Khloe Kardashian who said “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

However, despite them having a second child, it has been confirmed that Khloe Kardashian and Tristian Thomas have not gotten back together. Tristian Thompson was exposed for cheating on Khloe with multiple women. The representative has stated that the two do not communicate other than to co-parent. The second baby was conceived just a few days before the scandal of Tristian Thompson cheating on Khloe Kardashian was exposed.