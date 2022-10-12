Khloé Kardashian Has Opened Up About The Facial Tumor She Recently Had Removed

After discovering a malignant mole on her back nearly 20 years ago, Khloé Kardashian ultimately decided to have a tumor removed from her face.

The reality star revealed on Tuesday via Instagram Stories that she is aware of the countless rumors that have been circulating about the ever-changing bandage that has been placed on her face over the past several weeks.

The star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians attempted to put the record straight by saying that she had a little bump on her cheek biopsied after it persisted for seven months without disappearing.

The 38-year-old co-creator of Good American was urged to undergo an operation as soon as possible to have the tumor removed after two different doctors inspected it. I am thankful to be able to relay the news that Dr. Fischer successfully got everything, Kardashian gushed, and she said that it looks like her margins are clear.

She continued her writing by saying that at this point, "we are now onto the healing journey."

As she continued, she said, "I hope you enjoy how great I'm making these face bandages seem until I'm permitted to hide them." When she was finally allowed to remove the bandages, she revealed a scar and an indentation in her cheek where the tumor had been.

After advising her followers to be examined "often," Kardashian discussed her history of dealing with skin cancer.

According to what the reality star said, at the age of 19, I was diagnosed with melanoma on my back, and I underwent surgery to remove it. Unfortunately, I am genetically predisposed to developing melanomas... As someone who applies sunscreen daily, I can attest that no one is immune to these concerns.

At the end of the post, Kardashian included a photo collage of herself sporting a variety of bandages on her cheek, including a cute one with her daughter True, who is four years old.