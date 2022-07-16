Khloe Kardashian Ex-Husband Tristan Thompson Will Become The Father Of A Baby From A Surrogate Mother

As Kim Kardashian moves on from her past relationship with Pete Davidson, her sister Khloe seems ready to give her ex-husband one last chance.

In the famous reality family, a joyful event because Khloe and Tristan Thompson are expecting their second child! True, this time, her ex-husband will become the father of a baby from a surrogate mother, but despite the scandalous separation, they have a reason for joint happiness!

"We can confirm that True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate mother for such a wonderful blessing," shared the Kardashian rep.

However, this is where the white streak in the life of the ex-husband and wife ends because until they announce the reunion, Chloe is trying in every possible way to keep the mark.

As it turned out, the second baby was conceived even before the sad news that Tristan would have a child on the side.

It's true what they say: only a grave can fix a hunchback because the basketball player was caught cheating back in 2018.

At that time, Kardashian was pregnant, and the promiscuous husband was not afraid to break family ties and went to bed with Kylie Jenner's then-best friend, Jordyn Woods.

We hope they can now compromise and do everything for a successful meeting of their newborn heir.

During the March 2021 premiere episode of KUWTK's final season, Khloé shared that doctors told her she would be at a "higher risk" pregnancy if she chose to have her second child.

She said to her sister Kim Kardashian that she was considering surrogacy at the time. "My plan was to get the kids closer to age," the reality star continued. "But with COVID and everything, my plan has been delayed a bit.

I definitely want more kids. I have a lot of brothers and sisters. I think it's a great blessing - especially at this time during - a family member or people who can play with you and trust you and have only one friend in life.