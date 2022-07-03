Khloe Kardashian came to the presentation of SKKN Kim almost naked

The reality TV star continues to get high on her perfect body and chooses candid images.

Actually, Kim Kardashian launched the SKKN by Kim skincare line, which consists of nine essential products, a week ago, but the official presentation took place only last night. It was attended by Kim's closest friends and friends, among whom, of course, was her sister Khloe.

The younger Kardashian chose a rather revealing outfit for this evening, which emphasized her impeccable figure.

Khloe was wearing a nude set that was close to her skin tone in color leggings and a tight sweater adorned with tattoos.

In order not to distract attention from the outfit by the way, this is a Ukrainian clothing brand TTSWTRS - she complemented the look with transparent high-heeled shoes with an open toe and massive gold hoop earrings.

The Good American co-founder's hair was pulled back into a tight bun, gel-smoothed, and her makeup was done in beige tones. Khloe did not experiment with manicures and chose her favorite classic jacket.

Despite the fact that this evening was dedicated to Kim and her new brand, Khloe got all the looks and enthusiastic comments. It was obvious that this flattered the girl.

She has so inspired that right during the presentation, she arranged a small photo session, which she shared with her followers on her personal account.

In a previous post, A few hours ago, 41-year-old Kim Kardashian shared with her army of fans a selfie in which she is depicted with Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of an American glossy magazine and the most influential woman in the fashion world.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star captioned the snap: "The Bobsy Twins," actually a children's book about two fraternal twins who were inseparable.

But Kim rather used this inscription as a metaphor, since in the picture, they and 72-year-old Anna have almost the same bob haircuts with the only difference Wintour has bangs.