Khari Barbie Cosmetics Claims Ultimate Hair Growth Oil Solves Every Problem

By JoJo Hanna
Sep 28, 2025 10:15 AM
Khari Barbie Cosmetics Claims Ultimate Hair Growth Oil Solves Every Problem
Instagram/@masikakalysha

Khari Barbie Cosmetics has introduced a new hair growth oil that is said to solve any possible problem one might imagine with the hair-from growth to graying. Here is a long post from the brand’s Instagram explaining a so-called “unique patented formula” and listing over twenty so-called hair benefits. It is promissory as a total solution for beautiful, long, strong, healthy hair with thick edges.

This seems to be it-the search for any miracle hair product, at least according to the bold claims of Khari Barbie Cosmetics. The announcement of the just-launched hair growth oil would almost have read like a scientific declaration in a social media post. The delivery actually goes on to say that it can do it all-from stimulating fast growth, stopping hairs from graying, to curing some sort of baldness. So much to take in!

The post runs for long, going through all purported benefits that the oil will provide. The oil, they say, treats hair loss, heals thinning hair, strengthens follicles, and prevents damage. It shines the hair and makes thin frizzy hair soft, increases collagen, and promotes blood circulation for a healthier scalp. According to the brand, the formula is prepared through an amalgamation of different oils, including castor oil, argan oil, rosemary, peppermint, and many more. They say that they “cut no corners,” making the recipe to treat hair in every way “from the root to the tip.”

This planting announcement comes with aerial looped video set to upbeat music. In the video appeared a burning-haired lady, so visually reiterating the product promises of beauty and vitality alongside the lyrics, “With beauty in my hands / Beautiful hair / Throw it in the air / Everywhere I go.”

Another note warns of a high demand that puts potential buyers on a first-come, first-served basis, which delist explains could take as much as two weeks, though same-day or next-day delivery is aimed for. Hence, the creation of urgency and scarcity for the launch.

Not long after the post went live, one commenter gave her appraisal, which sidetracked all attention away from the product and unto the presentation of the product itself. A certain account known as ‘hooligans_music_group_’ said, “😮🤯😬🥴You have a godly glow on your face sis that makes you look absolutely stunning 👀 🙌🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️🔥🔥🔥”. This explosion of emojis testifies as to how marketing so often relies on the “beauty” and appeal of the person endorsing it at the expense of product claims themselves. This is a very common occurrence in the beauty industry, where sometimes the messenger becomes just as important as the message.

The long list of benefits, as ambitious as it may be, is what Khari Barbie Cosmetics uses to position itself as the ultimate go-to for anything hair. By being that direct with a call to action-which most don’t do-it has worked well for influencer marketing. So well, in fact, that by the time users, on the ground, tested and validated the product, customer testimonials will have buried the founder into the background. For now, that big, bold pitch has certainly created some noise.

