Kevin Spacey landed his first lead role after allegations of harassment. Actor Kevin Spacey cast in 1242 - Exit West.

Actor Kevin Spacey landed the lead role in a film for the first time after allegations of sexual harassment. Deadline reports.

The historical drama "1242 - Exit West" will be the artist's first big project since 2017. The filming of the film co-produced by Great Britain, Hungary, and Mongolia will begin in October this year. In addition to Spacey, Eric Roberts, Christopher Lambert, and Terence Stamp will appear in the film. The film will be directed by Hungarian director Péter Soós.

The film tells about the grandson of Genghis Khan Batu Khan and his invasion of Europe. Whether Spacey will play Batu Khan or another character has not yet been specified.

Three years ago, actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of rape. Kevin Spacey has been accused of molesting his House of Card co-stars again. It is reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The artist is currently suing his former employer, Media Rights Capital. The company filed a lawsuit seeking tens of millions of dollars in damages, stating that the star's behavior negatively impacted the show. Spacey countersued, alleging that Media Rights Capital owed him money. About 20 people later reported the harassment to Spacey, including nine colleagues who worked on House of Cards. Against the backdrop of high-profile proceedings, the actor's reputation was undermined: he was fired from the hit series, and the film "All the Money in the World" was re-shot, giving Spacey's character to Christopher Plummer. None of the accusations against Spacey that reached the court ended in a verdict - some plaintiffs withdrew their claims, and some claims were withdrawn by prosecutors due to the statute of limitations or lack of evidence.