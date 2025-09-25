Kevin McCall Demands Freedom From Chris Brown In Bizarre New Post

Instagram/@kevinmccall_official

The long-time feud between McCall and Chris Brown has gotten revived yet again with a social media post in which McCall makes a demand to be freed from his recording contract while mulling wierd claims. McCall seems to be bitter about the new things Brown has been putting out online, making their professional entanglement a subject for grumbles and laughs. A myriad of responses have appeared in the wake of this post: some staunchly supportive while others urged McCall to move on.

The post came as a reply to Chris Brown finally finding his social media comeback. McCall however tweeted: “@chrisbrownofficial welcome bacc champ!!! Now give me the History lesson class: Since im still signed to the nigga…i can-say whatever’s want about him right? my publicity is his? Right? #HairyUp !!!! #Nobs #FreeRkelly #thekmacswang.” The caption was accompanied by a video, in which the soundbite saying, “Even if you know me, don’t do that,” was looped.

The Binance hashtag and other references raise the depth of the industry injustice. “#HairyUp” appears to allude to the viral phrase from Brown’s major smash “No BS,” which McCall has laid claim to on several occasions as his own brainchild, hinting that in Brown’s rendition, the pronunciation sounded like “hairy up”. By dropping the #FreeRkelly tag, McCall is perhaps hinting that his own predicament is in someway akin to that of the imprisoned singer, a comparison that many found odd or too far-fetched.

The Ondervo comment section suddenly became a torrent of viewpoints from all sides: One user just taking it so deep: “Damn bro he still owns you ?? And he is not letting you out ???” That simple question brought out the very feeling at the center: that McCall feels trapped in a legal agreement with an artist whom he does not want to be associated with anymore.

Another comment took a more critical stand: “You running out now. You can’t move forward if you continue to stay in the past. Chris Brown not even worrying about you because he is too busy selling out concerts and keeping his fans happy. LET IT GO!!! Maybe if you move on…then you will be able to elevate and be where you wanna be.” This call for McCall to get on with his life rather than continue public feuding was echoed by a number of others who just said: “We gotta switch up the content bruh” and “Can we just get some 🔥music.”

There came an elaborated reply that strongly supported McCall’s view by explaining the deep frustration of the artist experiencing the theft of his works: Another co-songwriter revealed, “Do y’all really understand how hard it is to create a hit? To actually write one?… Imagine watching the whole world sing along to a song you wrote, but through another artist you trusted to set you up. Then fast forward, and you can’t even eat off it. That kind of pain is hard to put into words. Maybe it could’ve been expressed differently, but KMAC deserves some grace.”

Otherwise, this very user answered: “You think you managed to make fun of him? @chrisbrownofficial look at this 🤡 You can’t keep his name out of yo mouth to try to stay relevant.” Then, this user was analytical about the linguistic aspect: “‘Hurry up’ can sound like ‘hairy up’ from certain southern accents and also IRISH accents. So yea @chrisbrownofficial sexified that shxt!”

And then, with the argument, comes the more pragmatic suggestion: “IF YOU STILL SIGNED TO HIM YALL MIGHT AS WELL MAKES UP AND MAKE MORE HITS 😏,” referring to the history of musical chemistry brewing between the two and implying that aside from making hits, the reunion could pay more than the constant warfare.

They have been working together from 2011 onward when, in addition to teaming with Trey Songz, McCall also featured on and co-wrote the hit “Strip.” The length of their business relationship–if anything, the particular details of their falling out–has never been aired in public; the fans have been left to put the pieces together from posts such as these. McCall intermittently tries to aggrandize his grievances through his social media activities, a strategy that garners attention yet leaves bystanders wondering whether it truly does anything to further his goal of freedom. The situation has even drawn commentary from other artists like Big Boi.

This entire series of incidents shines a beaming spotlight on the oft-ugly and complicated condition of affairs artists face in contracts and intellectual properties in the music industry. Some see McCall as fighting for his rights, while others believe that the public airing of grievances only fuels a vicious and counterproductive cycle. For now, it remains a discussion amongst themselves online, with McCall adamant that he has every right to publicly state his opinions despite claiming he is legally bound to the very entity he is publicly mocking. This public dispute has sparked a wave of nostalgia for their earlier work, reminiscent of the 2012 Chris Brown hit.