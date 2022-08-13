Kevin Federline Claims That His Two Sons And He Are Worried About Britney Spears' Mental State

According to sources cited by Page Six, Kevin Federline consented to give a shocking interview regarding his ex-wife Britney Spears ' claimed estrangement from their sons because he and the boys are concerned about the superstar's untreated mental illness.

Because he and the lads are concerned, Kevin conducted the interview. One person with knowledge of the Federline problem said, "They are concerned that everybody is entirely oblivious to the fact that Britney is [fighting mental issues], which is not a mystery.

Any allegations that Federline gave the interview out of concern for the singer, according to a Spears insider, are "stupid and unforgivable."

This week, the saga gained momentum when Federline, Spears' second husband and the father of her sons Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, talked out and said that despite loving their mother, the singer's children didn't get to see her.

Federline reposted old short videos of Spears, 40, yelling at her children on Instagram after giving interviews to the Daily Mail, excerpts of which were also broadcast on ITV News. This prompted Spears' lawyer to chastise Federline for "breaching" the star's confidentiality.

Federline, a former backup dancer who was wed to Spears from 2004 to 2007, posted the videos on his Facebook page with the caption, "I can not sit back and just let my children be suspected in this manner after what they've been through.

Page Six quoted a Federline source as saying that the tapes were posted "not to make her seem horrible or unpleasant, but more to remind people that she actually has a mental disorder and [Federline and the sons] concern that it is going uncontrolled."

In the meantime, one of Spears' ex-boyfriends is outraged by Federline's actions and informs Page Six that the ex-husband has no business speaking.