Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila Event Featured Kim Kardashian And Khloé Kardashian Matched In Figure-Hugging Catsuits

At Kendall Jenner 's Thursday night 818 Tequila Eight Reserve event, Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian showed their love for Kendall Jenner.

Even their attire, which included skin-tight catsuits, Kanye West-designed accessories, and small handbags for the occasion, was chosen by the freshly divorced sisters.

Khloé was wearing a black Balenciaga catsuit ($1,750) with an overly large quilted jacket from her own Good American brand ($155), Yeezy sandals, and a lime green Hermes mini Kelly bag. Kim was leading the pack in a grey halter top one-piece with knee-high Yeezy boots and a dazzling Balenciaga Hourglass bag ($6,500).

Host Jenner, in contrast, looked lovely in a white one-shoulder Rick Owens dress that has also been donned by Kim and another ex-girlfriend of the West, Julia Fox.

Kris and Kylie Jenner were also present at the event; the former looked fierce in an all-pastel pink ensemble with a floor-length jacket, while the latter wore a plunging dress with long sleeves.

The only Kardashian family member who doesn't appear to be there is Kourtney Kardashian, who is presently on tour with her new husband, Travis Barker.

Kim, who recently broke up with Pete Davidson, seems to be living the catsuit lifestyle; She has been consistently seen wearing Balenciaga's two-in-one "pantashoes" while out and about, most recently on Wednesday night when she went on a different family outing on a skin-tight seamless black outfit.

Khloé, who just gave birth to a son through a surrogate with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson and secretly ended things with her unnamed private equity investor lover, is also a fan and recently sported a curve-hugging nude outfit covered with fake tattoos.

The couple should possibly think about creating a "Kim and Khloé Take Calabasas" miniseries.

