Kendall Jenner sparks plastic surgery rumors again

And it's all to blame for the photo in which the model is without underwear.

26-year-old Kendall Jenner is constantly suspected of regularly visiting a plastic surgeon and beautician who transform her appearance. Increasingly, the subject of controversy is the model's breasts. Warming up the public's interest, Kendall is constantly naked during photo shoots and in everyday life.

After appearing on the red carpet of the Costume Institute Ball 2022 in a practically transparent top without a bra, the reality TV star once again provoked rumors about a new breast plastic surgery. After that, she posted several candid photos and videos on one of the social networks, where she was dressed in a white T-shirt, then in a shirt under which there was no underwear. As a result, the fans were divided into two camps: some believe that Kendall did nothing with her breasts. In contrast, others are sure that there was no plastic surgery since her bust is perfectly symmetrical and has an impeccable shape, which does not happen in nature.

A couple of hours ago, Jenner again shared a provocative picture with her followers. On it, the model is in super short green shorts and a white cropped shirt, under which the outline of the chest is visible; that is, Kendall again starred without underwear. Be that as it may, do not neglect that the catwalk star has perfect legs and a pumped press. And even if we assume that her breasts are made, she looks very realistic and harmonious.

Advertisement

On the first Monday of May, the Museum of the Costume Institute hosts the Met Gala charity ball, designed to draw attention to the new exhibition and gather eminent guests who are ready to donate hundreds of thousands of dollars to the institution's benefit. In 2022, the theme of the industry's key fashion event is "Gilded Glamour," a reference to the heyday of the American housekeeper at the end of the 19th century. U Magazine shows what the models, actresses, musicians, and other guests of the evening looked like (and how they, along with their teams, interpreted the theme of the Met Gala 2022.