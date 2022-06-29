Kendall Jenner posted a completely Naked Photo after breakup

Not so long ago, it became known that Kendall Jenner decided to break up with Devin Booker after two years of relationship.

According to insiders, this happened due to the fact that the model and the athlete were at different stages of the relationship.

The reality star, sources say, was already ready to start a family and children but did not see a potential groom and future husband in her boyfriend.

Officially, Kendall and Devin have not confirmed their breakup. However, Internet users are sure that the celebrities really broke up. Hints in their social networks are enough for this.

But even if the breakup happened, Jenner is clearly not too worried about what happened.

The other day, the fashion model published a series of pictures, the first of which attracted the special attention of fans.

The fact is that Kendall posed completely naked - although the star loves candid shots, there are not so many such spicy photos from her blog.

"When you broke up with your boyfriend, and you really want him to bite your elbows," "Now no one will forbid her to post such photos," "Wow, it looks like Devin and Kendall really broke up. It is hard to imagine that a not-free girl would publish such shots," Internet users noted.

They were recently spotted together in Los Angeles on the birthday of family friend Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou.

The couple first started dating in the spring of 2020, between the COVID-19 epidemics. However, they did not confirm their romance until Valentine's Day, 2021.

Jenner made things official on Instagram when she posted a picture of herself and Baker hugging on social media.

Just last month, the infamous private reality star married Booker in Italy at the wedding of Sister Kourtney Kardashian and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.