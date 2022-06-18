Kendall Jenner, in a catsuit, appeared on the cover of Chinese Vogue

Model Kendall Jenner appeared on the cover of the July issue of Vogue China. It is reported by Design Scene.

Through the lens of the famous Dutch fashion photographer duo Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadina, Kendall Jenner appeared in a tight-fitting black jumpsuit with a belt in the form of gold chains. The catsuit look was complemented by jewelry: sunglasses, earrings, necklaces, and bracelets.

The model posed, leaning in the middle of the road on the door of a red car.

Stylists George Cortina and Audrey Hu, as well as creative director Matt McDonald, were also responsible for the shoot.

Earlier, It was reported that Kendall Jenner appeared in a swimsuit to advertise jewelry. Kendall Jenner starred in an advertising campaign for the French jewelry brand Messika. The corresponding frames appeared in the official accounts of the brand on social networks.

Kendall Jenner has become the main character of the new advertising campaign of the French jewelry brand Messika. In a video posted on the brand's official social media account, the model appeared in a swimsuit consisting of a blue long-sleeve top and black high-waisted bottoms.

She then changed into a bathing suit with a zipper half-open. Beach images were complemented by jewelry - chains, bracelets, rings, and slaves.

Kendall Jenner is Kylie's older sister. Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian are the older half-sisters of Kendall and Kylie. They have a typical mother, Kris Jenner, but different fathers:

Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe were born to Robert Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie to Bruce Jenner, who came out in 2015 as a woman named Caitlyn. The revelation came after an episode of Hulu's The Kardashians that Kendall Vogue lost to her half-sister Kim Kardashian, 41, on the US cover.

Kendall should have been on the cover, but the change meant Kim had to shoot.

I'm so sorry, Kim said during an episode of the reality show, and Khris didn't know how to get the news to young Jenner.

In one scene, Chris is shown telling his daughter that Kim had found the gig, but it turns out that Kendall already knew.