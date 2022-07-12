Kendall Jenner Defended Her Ex-Boyfriend Devin Booker On Social Media Many Are Now Sure That They Managed To Improve Their Relationship

Not so long ago, unpleasant news for fans of Kendall Jenner appeared in the media. Journalists claimed that she broke up with her lover Devin Booker after two years of relationship.

They themselves have not yet commented on the situation, but other sources have learned that Devin is now trying with all his might to return to Kendall's location.

Presumably, they broke up due to the fact that their relationship had stopped developing. The basketball star did not plan to move to a new stage, and Kendall did not like it at all.

But it seems Booker has changed his mind about their relationship. They say that he still plans to make her a cherished marriage proposal.

And the day before, the fans of the couple had hopes that Kendall and Devin would still be together. The model publicly supported her ex-boyfriend on social media.

And many are now sure that they managed to improve their relationship. Kendall posted the cover of the video game NBA 2K 23 with her ex-lover to a multi-million audience.

Recall that rumors about the romance of the stars appeared in 2020. The couple was increasingly sealed by the paparazzi (to be honest, we just love their exits!).

Jenner often appeared at her lover's matches and later began to publish joint photos on her social networks. And just last summer, Kendall Jenner publicly announced her romance with Devin Booker.

In a previous post, For a year now, netizens have suspected the model of having an affair with NBA player Devin Booker.

The fact is that Kendall was often noticed in the company of an athlete, but the couple did not comment on this in any way. And it seems that now they are ready to officially announce their romance.

Advertisement

On Valentine's Day, Kendall published a picture in which she is in the arms of an athlete, thereby confirming the affair with Devin Booker.