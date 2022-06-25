Kendall Jenner broke up with her boyfriend

After two years of dating, Supermodel Kendall Jenner has split from her boyfriend, basketball player Devin Booker . It is reported by Entertainment Tonight.

According to the source of the publication, the young people broke up, but there is still a chance for a resumption of relations.

"Kendall feels like they are now moving in different directions," said one of the interlocutors. At the same time, another said that the couple "discussed their future and concluded that they are at different levels."

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have been dating since 2020 and tried not to advertise their relationship but have been going public more and more lately.

So, the basketball player joined the supermodel at the wedding of her sister Kourtney Kardashian in Italy in May this year. Before that, the couple was seen on a double date in the company of Justin and Hailey Bieber.

In addition, Kendall Jenner has repeatedly supported Devin Booker at his Phoenix Suns team matches.

In a previous post, Tony Siragusa, NFL quarterback who helped the Baltimore defense win the Super Bowl, has died at 55. The Hollywood reporter reports it.

Siragusa agent Jim Ornstein confirmed that the death occurred on June 22. However, the cause of death has not yet been established.

"This is a somber day," he said. "Tony was more than my client; he was my family. My heart goes out to those close to Tony."

Siragusa, known as "The Goose," spent seven seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and five with the Ravens. Baltimore's 2000 team won the Super Bowl for defense, including Siragusa, Ray Lewis, and Sam Adams.

Siragusa was popular with fans due to his jovial nature, which also helped him move into broadcasting after his playing career ended quickly.

Advertisement

After retiring as a player after the 2001 season, he played Frankie Cortese on The Sopranos and appeared in the 2002 film The 25th Hour. He also hosted the Caves of Men TV show about home renovations.