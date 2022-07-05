Kendall Jenner And Devin Booker Seen In Hamptons Together After Recent Split

Kendall Jenner is one of the highest-paying models in the world and has many fans all around the world. She is best known for her family's show "Keeping Up With The Kardashians". With so many fans, Kendall has gained a lot of attention around the world.

Recently, Kendall and Devin were seen in a Bridgehampton liquor store just before the 4th of July. The couple had recently broken up but they seem to have gotten back together. They were seen together having a good time. They had arrived around 5 p.m in a black SUV to load up on provisions on 1st July.

There had been no PDA observed but the two seemed to be in good spirits. Other than this, Kendall was seen buying her own released tequila line which comes in three variations. The line had been released in the summer of 2021. They had also bought the very famous Whispering Angel rosé wine which originates from France.

The couple had split up after two years of dating in June of 2022. The reason for the breakup was that Kendell felt Devin wasn't as serious about the relationship as she was. Devin on the other hand does not have seemed to have moved on and is still pretty upset about it.

After their breakup, the couple had also been spotted in Malibu which led many people to believe the breakup wasn't for real. The two had dined at the exclusive Soho House at the beach on June 26, Sunday. They had worn sunglasses to keep themselves lowkey.

Kendal had also taken Devin to her sister Kourtney's wedding which she believed was a very big deal. However while she had planned it to be romantic, this wasn't the way things had turned out which disappointed Kendall. Since their on-again-off-again relationship, fans have been unsure if the relationship will last. However, Kendall seems very happy in recent pictures so fans are believing that it may just be a long-term relationship.