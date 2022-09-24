Kenan Thompson Reveals The Former Saturday Night Live Cast Member He Most Wished To Have Collaborated With

As a result of Kenan Thompson 's lengthy tenure on Saturday Night Live , he has developed relationships with hundreds of other cast members and hosts throughout the show's history. However, one individual is still on his list of "cast bucket list" candidates.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly published before the 48th season of the NBC late-night sketch show, Thompson expressed his sadness at having missed out on a chance to work with SNL alum Tracy Morgan.

At 44 years old, Thompson has been a cast member of SNL since 2003, missing just 1996 through 2003, during which Morgan was a regular. However, Morgan has made multiple appearances on the show after his departure, both as a host and guest, so he and Thompson can act in skits together once again.

Thompson commented, "That man makes me laugh so much." His role in this has been similar to that of a close older sibling. And I don't think I've ever seen anybody who could be amusing at any time or in any company.

He continued his effusive praise by remarking, "It's just his mentality, basically," referring to the other comedian's comedic abilities. And he says some outrageous things for such a young age. It's so funny it hurts.

Thompson went on to say that Morgan, 53, has a good heart and that they have always had a special relationship, calling Morgan "a big brother figure to me," and that Morgan is constantly looking out for him and eager to share what he's learned with Thompson.

The comedian said it would have been hilarious to see him in action at his workplace. According to Thompson, he is "one of those men" whose words inspire the listener to begin writing immediately. Of course, he's only spit-firing at this point, so it's up to you to collect his ideas before he forgets them and reintroduces them to the world. And yet, he is just so delightful to be with.