Kelly Rizzo Posted A Sweet Tribute For Bob Saget On The 6th Month Of His Death Anniversary

Finding love in the world can be tough sometimes. But having love can be one of the best feelings in the world. Many celebrities get together and fall apart every year however true love has been found in some celebrity couples. Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo were one of those couples.

Bob Saget, unfortunately, passed away six months ago from an injury to the head. The news devastated all of his fans and many celebrities as well who had much respect for Bob. Kelly Rizzo was married to Bob Saget from the year 2018 to 2022. Over the weekend, Kelly spoke on Instagram of her late husband passing away six months ago. The cause of death had not been released before however it has recently been said that there was brain bleed due to a blunt head trauma that caused his death.

He had just performed a comedy show when he suddenly passed away in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida at the Ritz-Carlton hotel. The police had already ruled out drug use, alcohol use, and foul play. Kelly had shared some of the funniest moments from Bob's life. The caption of the post said "6 months without my best friend, my travel buddy, my loving husband,” she wrote in the caption. “6 months without your silliness, laughter, music, cuteness, caretaking, sharp wit, thoughtfulness, cuddling, and warmth."

She also went on to say that she was learning how to be brave with Bob not there with her anymore. She appreciated the support that she had gotten from fans in her hard times and she spoke of Bob's kind heart and compassionate soul. The news of Bob's death had been heartbreaking for many.

Many of Bob's fans left encouraging comments underneath Kelly's posts. They grieved with her and shared their fond memories of Bob in the comments. Fans couldn't help but send Kelly love in her healing and wish her the best. People in the comments called her strong and resilient and brave for putting her feelings out like this. They sympathized with her.

Advertisement

Fans also spoke about the impact that Bob had on their lives. They spoke of being impacted by his acting in "Full House" and how he was the father they all needed.