Kelly Osbourne Shared The Reasons She's Excited To Become A Mother

The singer discussed the significance of her pregnancy to her at this point in her life on the most recent episode of the series that is being shown on Facebook Watch and is hosted by Hayden Panettiere .

I consider it a great blessing that something like this didn't occur in the past because if it had, I wouldn't have been sober and in my right mind. Because one can be sober yet not sane at the same time. She said, "My sanity is the thing I'm most thankful for."

Osbourne, who is 37 years old, also thanked co-hosts Jada Pinkett Smith and Adrienne Banfield Norris for the life-changing experience of having been a guest on the show in the past.

My previous appearance on this show greatly benefited me in many different aspects of my life. The soon-to-be mother admitted that she would feel emotional due to it. Because I opened up to you, you may trust me now. After that, I decided to go back to therapy, and as a result, my life was utterly transformed. Now, all of my goals and ambitions are being realized. That being said, I am grateful.

I'm not sure what it is about you ladies, but you create an environment where anyone can come in and say whatever is on their mind without fear of judgment. And I did that; it was just like going to therapy. It shifted my perspective completely, and I told myself, "I want to be the person I was on the Red Table daily."

About her partner, Slipknot musician Sid Wilson, Ozzy Osbourne gushed about how much he accepts her for who she is. Since we first met 23 years ago, we have remained close friends. However, she said that something took place approximately a year ago that brought about a transformation, and now the two of us are expecting a child.

It's beautiful because he's familiar with my entire family, and there's a lot of history there, "about Wilson, she stated. "It means a lot to me that he accepts me for who I am.