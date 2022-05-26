Katie Holmes showed what to go on a date to look at ease. The actress continues to show a love for simple and stylish looks.

Katie Holmes' style is loved by the public thanks to a non-trivial approach to basic things, which shows the actress's ability to combine functionality and elegance. The owner of sophisticated taste once again demonstrated a casual fashionable look that is perfect for a romantic date.

So, for a walk around New York , the actress chose a single-breasted medium-length coffee-colored coat, straight blue jeans, a basic white T-shirt, and black minimalist sneakers.

Previously, Katy was spotted on a date with her new boyfriend Bobby Wooten III in New York. This is Holmes' first relationship since last year's breakup with 33-year-old chef Emilio Vitolo Jr.We put together a set of similar items that echo the look of Katie Holmes for cool romantic outings.

However, Holmes arrived unoccupied at the opening party of the new Mango flagship store (the actress has been friends with the brand for a long time). For dinner, the celebrity opted for high-waisted wide-brimmed trousers, a knitted crop top that exposed her press, and a thin striped linen shirt, in contrast to the zero trends. Sandals with a large sole complement a lightweight, comfortable outfit.