Katie Holmes on walk-in dream jeans that will fit into any wardrobe

The sense of style of the actress can only be envied.

Reporters photographed the 43-year-old actress on a walk in New York - without a new boyfriend, Bobby Wooten, but in an interesting outfit. Katie chose blue denim Chanel cropped trousers and an anthracite cropped jacket for the runway.

The movie star's jeans fit perfectly on her flawless figure, emphasizing her slender waist, while the short top showed a wide corset belt decorated with a chain, elegant tucks at the front, and Maison's signature stitching on the back pockets of the trousers. Holmes' stylish look was complemented by a white T-shirt, black ballerinas, and a Chanel handbag.

In a previous post, World fashion publications recognize Katie Holmes as an exemplary model of New York style. There are no bright and provocative dresses, playful prints, and new-fangled accessories in the wardrobe of the actress.

Katy's images are always deliberately simple and careless, but at the same time, she always looks chic. The ex-wife of Tom Cruise relies on basic and versatile things: tops, sweatshirts, cardigans, tailored jackets, oversized shirts, and trendy jeans.

Reporters spotted the actress walking through Manhattan's Soho district wearing the trendiest jeans for spring 2022 wide, mid-rise, and classic denim.

Katie paired them with a voluminous brown knitted wool cardigan over a white t-shirt and completed the look with sneakers, a blue canvas shopper, and trendy sunglasses.

Katie wrote, directed, and acted in an upcoming film about a romantic passage that takes a turn during the onset of epidemics.

Tuesday night's premiere in New York City saw their second red carpet show together.

They initially began their relationship last month at The Moth Ball's 25th Anniversary Gala. Holmes and Wooten were introduced through mutual friends.

The first publicized their relationship in April when they shook hands and shook hands in Central Park, New York City.