Katie Holmes Gives Her Opinion On A Dawson's Creek Reboot

Dawson's Creek is one of the most popular pieces of TV from the 90s that many fans remember fondly today, especially after it was featured on Netflix.

One of the most fondly remembered actors on the show is Katie Holmes who played the role of Joey Potter, a high school student who studies at Capeside high school in a fictional town of Capeside, Massachusetts.

Joey Potter is the best friend of the lead of the show, an aspiring filmmaker, Dawson Leery. The series saw Joey Potter and Dawson Leery's characters evolve together and also saw them dealing with the difficult feelings that often came between the pair.

It's the era where many age-old projects especially from the 90s are being picked up once again for nostalgic fans to experience one more time and Katy Holmes was recently questioned whether she would be interested in the idea to play Joey Potter once again if she were offered to do so in a Dawson's Creek reboot .

Katy seemed to oppose the idea entirely, claiming that Dawson Creek is not one of those shows that can't be picked up for a reboot since it was meant for a very particular era and a very particular audience. She also said that while making the show the actors on the set were also in a particular time in their life where the show made a lot of sense but now that time is past. Katie revealed that the actors of the show have had a conversation about the possibility of a reboot and the decision is unanimously, against it.

Katie's exact comments are as follows:

"No [laughs]. I'm so grateful for that experience. We've definitely talked about it over the years, but I feel like that show captured that time period and that time in all of our lives. So I think it's great that you are nostalgic for it. So am I. But it's like, do we want to see them not at that age? I don't know. I don't think [so]. We all decided we don't actually."