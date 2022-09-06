Kathryne Padgett And Alex Rodriguez Parted Ways

According to information we have access to only, the former Yankees slugger and Kathryne “Kat” Padgett have broken up.

The two are still amicable, an insider claims, telling Page Six, “They’re simply each single.” They remain excellent friends. Although they split up, they remain quite close. All is well.

According to a source, “Alex is having a great time and spending out with his family since the divorce. On Saturday, he was spotted watching a University of Miami football game with one of his children.

When A-Rod posted a picture of Dinner in front of a TV on Instagram Stories over the weekend with the comment, Dinner for one, he also made a suggestion that he is now single. Yankees contest.

According to a spy, Padgett has been significantly missing from recent A-Rod appearances. One insider claims that although they split up, they are still close friends. He is putting his focus on his family and his businesses.

Rodriguez, 47, and Padgett, 25, were first sighted with each other in January at a Green Bay Packers football game. Shortly after, the two were seen together at an NBA game featuring the Minnesota Timberwolves, which A-Rod co-owns.

More recently, in June, the fitness competitor and the former MLB player were spotted relaxing on a yacht in Italy. Additionally, they took a trip to Ibiza, Spain, with Jessie James and Eric Decker, two of Rodriguez’s friends.

Sources, however, have consistently claimed that A-Rod and Padgett’s relationship was not a serious one. Kathryne is a wonderful girl, but they’re not committed, a source quoted as saying Page Six. They are merely dating. They’re simply having a good time.

After splitting from his ex-fiance Jennifer Lopez in 2021, who later married her own ex-fiance, Ben Affleck, Padgett was the first woman Rodriguez publicly dated.

Rodriguez, who also serves as a baseball analyst for FOX Sports and ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball, attended the Miami game to support his team in their season-opening victory.