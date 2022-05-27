Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt become parents for the second time: 'We are beside ourselves with happiness and gratitude.

"We are so eager to publicize the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. We feel incredibly happy and grateful," the couple announced on June 22. The news did not come as a surprise since, back in December, insiders told reporters that the couple Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt had a second baby on the way. Now the source said that the lovers are "simply delighted" that they have another child.

Chris and Katherine are already parents to a daughter, Lila Maria, who will soon be two years old. But Pratt also has a 9-year-old son, Jack, whom he is raising with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Schwarzenegger and Pratt tied the knot in June 2019 and have been expanding their family ever since. In December, Katherine appeared on the People Everyday podcast, where she spoke to host Janine Rubinstein about the "blessed" experience of motherhood. "I have always wanted to be a mom and have been looking forward to this moment in my life and have been very excited about it.

And I really feel so lucky to be able to experience this and also experience this with my husband; he is simply the best," said a happy Katherine.