Kate Winslet, In A Sheer Dress With A Deep Neckline, Shows How To Dress For An Important Outing On A Hot Day

Kate Winslet Sunday was noted among other star guests on the center court of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

The British actress, as well as Rita Ora, Poppy Delevingne, and the Dukes of Cambridge, watched Novak Djokovic, and Nick Kyrgios play in the Wimbledon final.

The British actress appeared at SW19 after the match started and proceeded to the Evian VIP area, attracting the attention of reporters and admiring glances from the public.

For her visit to the tournament, the Titanic star chose a delightful blue jacquard silk dress with white lace-like patterns, a plunging neckline, and sheer skirt panels.

The 46-year-old blonde completed her romantic summer look with a pair of suede pumps, a voluminous straw bag, precious necklaces, lots of bracelets, and large designer earrings.

In a previous post, Prince William and Kate Middleton literally spent the weekend on the court. On Sunday, the final match of Wimbledon tennis players took place, in which Novak Djokovic won, becoming the seven-time winner of the famous tournament.

A day earlier, the Duchess of Cambridge presented the award to the winner in the women's category, Russian athlete Elena Rybakina, who plays for Kazakhstan.

Yesterday, eight-year-old Prince George visited the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club with his parents, surprising the audience with his elegant appearance and manners.

The eldest son of William and Kate, dressed like a dad in a classic summer suit with a tie, was extremely confident and behaved like a real prince: he did not act up, did not make funny faces, like his younger brother Louis, and watched with interest what was happening on the court from the royal box.

Advertisement

Kate Middleton on Saturday chose a stunningly feminine dress, "Bridget" Roksanda, with a spectacular cut of the bodice and a flowing midi-length skirt for a visit to the tournament.