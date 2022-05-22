Kate Middleton in an off-the-shoulder dress at a film premiere in London

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in London. It is reported by the Mirror. The royal couple appeared on the red carpet along with Tom Cruise , who played the main role in the film. The event was held in aid of The Film and TV Charity, which supports people working behind the scenes in the British film sector.

For the premiere, Kate Middleton chose a black and white Roland Mouret off-the-shoulder gown. Prince William donned a black tuxedo and Crocket & Jones moccasins with "F-18" written on them, as a sign that Cruise's character is piloting a fighter jet in the film.

Speaking to the guests of the event, Tom Cruise spoke about his admiration for Prince William. He said, "We have a lot in common. We both love England, and we are both aviators; we both love to fly."

Tom Cruise reprises his role as US Navy pilot Pete Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick. The film is released 36 years after the 1986 original.

