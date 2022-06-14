Kate Middleton hurt her hand. Watch out!": William's wife worried the British

40-year-old Kate Middleton (Kate Middleton) injured her finger and then sealed it with a band-aid. This has not gone unnoticed by the public.

The mother of many children participated in several events dedicated to celebrating the platinum anniversary of Elizabeth II. Prince William's wife went out with three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and even little Prince Louis.

The Duchess of Cambridge talked to locals while walking around the city. She had a bright band-aid on the thumb of her right hand. Despite this, Katherine could still shake hands with everyone who had spent hours outside waiting for the Cambridges.

British experts pointed out that this was far from the only time Kate was spotted with such an unexpected accessory. At Christmas in 2016, a mother with many children also had a band-aid on the same finger; a month later, the band-aid was already on the other.

Katherine loves gardening. Many believe that she accidentally cuts her fingers when taking care of the flowers herself. Buckingham Palace declined to comment on such wounds to the duchess.

Fans are worried about Kate. "What is happening to her?", "Kate Middleton hurt her hand. Be careful!", "You have to be somehow more careful," "So you can get hurt badly!" bloggers write.

In a previous post, The Dukes of Cambridge did not take the time to meet their niece during the days when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were in the UK. Experts explained why 40-year-old Kate Middleton (Kate Middleton) and 39-year-old Prince William (Prince William) postponed acquaintance with one-year-old Lilibet. Royal biographer Christopher Anderson stressed that tensions remain between the families of Princess Diana's sons. According to the expert, the dukes did not dare to introduce the children to their cousins.

Advertisement

"William and Kate did not attempt to represent George, Charlotte, and Louis Lilibet," Christopher explained.