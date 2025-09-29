Kate McKinnon Recalls Childhood Beach Mishap Involving A Condom

Instagram/@fallontonight

Kate McKinnon revealed an unusual and funny childhood memory during her recent talk-show appearance, remembering the time she mistook a condom for some white seaweed. The story went on to capture the full attention of the crowd, something seemingly characteristic of her comedic style-absurd and bordering on innocence. The clip is in the promotional series for the appearance.

The whole segment was McKinnon telling a particular story from her childhood on the beach. She said, “This one time I brought home from the beach, and my mom would let me bring home dead crabs and put them in the tub, because she was that good,” basically setting up a scene about her mother being unusually tolerant. The description of her find ventured into a completely different territory of gore: “And one time I brought home what I took to be a piece of white seaweed. And I was like, mom, look at it, it’s white seaweed.”

The classic punchline came in a quick, deadpan response by McKinnon’s mother: “And she was like, that is a condom. OK.” More of an innocent McKinnon infection layered onto the line: “And I was like, is that a tea? You’re like, what is that? Coolest type of seaweed condom.” And McKinnon concluded, “She was like, put that down. Find water, and then we’ll smack.”

The clip gained reactions on the Internet, with many expressing adoration for the former ‘Saturday Night Live’ cast member. One user simply wrote: “Love her!! The best!!,” while others said “I love her with all my heart.”

These comments then took the funny environmental turn in speculation of the story. One laughed: “Protecting the ocean be like …. Find more ‘white seaweed,'” followed by crying-laughing emojis. The comment jokingly links McKinnon’s childhood blunder with a comical call to clean the beach.

Right after that, another interesting remark added local flair to the dialogue. A commenter wrote, “That is a Coney Island White fish :),” a well-known New York City euphemism for exactly what McKinnon described. Another person responded with “yup!,” confirming that this alternate name is recognized among a few viewers.

But as that comedic vibe was about to dissipate, the tone in the comments shifted a bit towards the somber. One commenter opened a darkly personal window, revealing thoughts of ending life and asking for help. Another user responded with heartfelt advice, recommending to chill, keep a gratitude journal, and pray. The exchange reminded the commenters of the mosaic of human conditions that come together in cyberspace, even within the threads of comedy posts.

The ability to turn an almost awkward childhood memory into a universally relatable comedy bit is what makes Kate McKinnon different. The big divide her particular anecdote covers is from universal childhood innocence versus the adult way of looking at things. The incarnation of that on the clip very well reflects those fan reactions that always cement her in the hearts of folks who appreciate intellect and quirky humor. So here’s another instance of why they love Kate so much in the comedy world.